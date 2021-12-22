Torray LLC Purchases 204 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Torray LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Torray LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 62,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $201,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $130,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,239 shares of company stock valued at $828,680. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,739. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.59. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 1,120.63, a P/E/G ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.49. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.59 and a 52-week high of $92.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $408.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.29 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.53.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

