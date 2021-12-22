Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Shares Gap Up to $7.59

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.59, but opened at $7.84. Titan International shares last traded at $8.07, with a volume of 2,860 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Get Titan International alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.61. The stock has a market cap of $514.64 million, a PE ratio of 102.88 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Titan International had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $450.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Titan International by 10,448.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Titan International by 9,915.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Titan International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Titan International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 12,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Titan International (NYSE:TWI)

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.