UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Shares Gap Up to $8.22

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.22, but opened at $8.44. UserTesting shares last traded at $8.41, with a volume of 700 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.92.

About UserTesting (NYSE:USER)

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

