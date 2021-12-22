Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,380,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 697,570 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.32% of Valero Energy worth $379,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in Valero Energy by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VLO opened at $71.32 on Wednesday. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $53.55 and a one year high of $84.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.67. The stock has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.43, a PEG ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -359.63%.

VLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.71.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

