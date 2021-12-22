Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Shares Gap Up to $26.30

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.30, but opened at $27.11. Sun Country Airlines shares last traded at $26.80, with a volume of 2,539 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNCY shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.38.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $173.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.15 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The business’s revenue was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 7,450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $233,036,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $29,459.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,125,167 shares of company stock valued at $285,988,775.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 13.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 485.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 303.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

