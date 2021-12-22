Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 9,170 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 252,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,170 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $50,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $215.93. 165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,973. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $171.48 and a one year high of $221.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.92.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

