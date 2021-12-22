Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $330,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) to report sales of $330,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Foghorn Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $500,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $150,000.00. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foghorn Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $20.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $760,000.00 to $60.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $45.38 million, with estimates ranging from $1.14 million to $75.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Foghorn Therapeutics.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.43% and a negative net margin of 10,844.22%.

FHTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Foghorn Therapeutics stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.39. 1,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,118. Foghorn Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $25.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.53 and a 200-day moving average of $12.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHTX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,093,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after buying an additional 661,735 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 980,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after buying an additional 586,487 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 683,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after buying an additional 276,444 shares during the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,866,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 91,104 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

