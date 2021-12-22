JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.06 Million

Equities analysts expect JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) to announce $58.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for JFrog’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $57.99 million and the highest is $58.30 million. JFrog posted sales of $42.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that JFrog will report full-year sales of $205.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $203.50 million to $205.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $268.44 million, with estimates ranging from $265.40 million to $273.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for JFrog.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. JFrog had a negative net margin of 23.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $53.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FROG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JFrog from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of JFrog from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.38.

In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $6,331,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in JFrog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in JFrog in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JFrog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in JFrog by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in JFrog by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. 49.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JFrog stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,815. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -62.52 and a beta of 0.63. JFrog has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $72.28.

JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

