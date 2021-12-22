Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Shares Gap Up to $3.10

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.10, but opened at $3.30. Mechel PAO shares last traded at $3.26, with a volume of 3,352 shares traded.

MTL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Mechel PAO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised Mechel PAO to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Get Mechel PAO alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mechel PAO in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Mechel PAO in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mechel PAO in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Mechel PAO in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mechel PAO in the second quarter worth about $74,000.

Mechel PAO Company Profile (NYSE:MTL)

Mechel PAO is a holding company, which engages in the mining and production of coal and steel, iron core, and nickel products. It operates through the following business segments: Steel, Mining, and Power. The Steel segment sells semi-finished steel products, long products of a wide range of steel grades, carbon and stainless flat steel products, and high value-added metal products.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Mechel PAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mechel PAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.