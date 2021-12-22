Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Rite Aid’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of RAD stock traded down $1.04 on Wednesday, hitting $14.01. The stock had a trading volume of 26,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.35 million, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.86. Rite Aid has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $32.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RAD. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Rite Aid by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Rite Aid by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 361,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 28,771 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Rite Aid by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 430,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RAD. Evercore ISI began coverage on Rite Aid in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Rite Aid from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

