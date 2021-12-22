Paradice Investment Management LLC Sells 7,886 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Paradice Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,868 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,886 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $8,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 56,140.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,614 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 77.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

IFF stock opened at $142.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.65 and a 200-day moving average of $146.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.94 and a 12 month high of $157.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 256.91%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.28.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.