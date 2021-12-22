HBC Financial Services PLLC Sells 50 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

HBC Financial Services PLLC lessened its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in Linde by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 380.5% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $332.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $170.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $240.80 and a 1-year high of $343.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $325.83 and its 200 day moving average is $309.31.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.44%.

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup began coverage on Linde in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Finally, Societe Generale raised their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.33.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

