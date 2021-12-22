SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Acquired by Torray LLC

Torray LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 8.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.67, for a total value of $1,097,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,087 shares of company stock worth $2,954,776. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SBAC traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $375.10. 3,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,362. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $349.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.73 and a beta of 0.29. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $381.12.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.28 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 88.21%.

SBAC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on SBA Communications from $372.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $371.40.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

