Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Position Boosted by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 119.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,043 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 464.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MLM opened at $430.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $409.37 and a 200-day moving average of $377.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 0.70. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $270.76 and a 12-month high of $442.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MLM shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stephens increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $457.54.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

