Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical device company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $118.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.83 million. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CGNT stock opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. Cognyte Software has a 12 month low of $15.13 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGNT. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Cognyte Software by 507.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,908 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 99,347 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Cognyte Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,400,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Cognyte Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Cognyte Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CGNT. Wedbush lowered shares of Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $36.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.72.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

