Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $168.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.37. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.95 and a twelve month high of $174.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marc D. Oken bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $167.46 per share, for a total transaction of $837,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $1,536,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MMC shares. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.14.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

