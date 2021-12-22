Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Boosted by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.6% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,869.45 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,696.10 and a 1 year high of $3,019.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,895.96 and its 200-day moving average is $2,747.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,206.38.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

