First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has decreased its dividend by 3.2% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:FSD traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.50. 44,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,817. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 1-year low of $14.49 and a 1-year high of $16.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.71.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Company Profile
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of current income. The fund was founded on June 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.
