First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has decreased its dividend by 3.2% over the last three years.

Get First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FSD traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.50. 44,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,817. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 1-year low of $14.49 and a 1-year high of $16.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.71.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSD. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,805,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,937,000 after purchasing an additional 362,691 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,592,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Company Profile

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of current income. The fund was founded on June 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.