Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Purchased by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 6.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 183,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,766 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 3.6% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $43,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOT. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4,903.0% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 384,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,626,000 after acquiring an additional 376,992 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,195,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,458,000 after acquiring an additional 124,563 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 78.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 255,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,437,000 after acquiring an additional 112,841 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,169,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,737,000 after buying an additional 64,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,234.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 61,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,623,000 after buying an additional 57,236 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $250.14 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $198.89 and a 12 month high of $265.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $251.51.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

