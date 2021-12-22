Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on January 14th

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th.

Cousins Properties has raised its dividend by 24.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Cousins Properties has a payout ratio of 71.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cousins Properties to earn $2.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.

Shares of CUZ traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,514. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.19. Cousins Properties has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $40.66. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $185.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Cousins Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUZ. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,289,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,198,000 after acquiring an additional 107,164 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CUZ. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

