CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by Sturgeon Ventures LLP

Sturgeon Ventures LLP boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike comprises about 2.8% of Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $5,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 185.7% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 122.9% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRWD. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $339.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.75.

In other news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total value of $1,007,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 23,900 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total value of $4,760,641.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,795 shares of company stock worth $18,299,643. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRWD opened at $210.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.73 and a beta of 1.43. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.67 and a 52 week high of $298.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.52.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

