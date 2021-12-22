New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,081,372 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,266 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.17% of T-Mobile US worth $265,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 11,013 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 24.4% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,632 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2,606.1% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 35,314 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 34,009 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in T-Mobile US by 4.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 254,717 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,891,000 after acquiring an additional 11,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 440.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,170,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $405,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $120.84. 23,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,664,252. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.21. The firm has a market cap of $150.94 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36 and a beta of 0.52. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.70 and a 12 month high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet cut T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.05.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

