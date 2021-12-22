Torray LLC Raises Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Torray LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts makes up 2.2% of Torray LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Torray LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $14,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 280.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 147.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on GPC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

GPC stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.24. 1,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,745. The company has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.95 and its 200 day moving average is $127.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $93.62 and a 12-month high of $139.11.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.90%.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

