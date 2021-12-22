BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Shares Sold by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 6.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,808 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,598 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 43.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000.

Shares of NYSE:BTZ opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52 week low of $13.97 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.31.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

