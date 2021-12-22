New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $223.84 Million Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 922,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,884 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.29% of HCA Healthcare worth $223,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total transaction of $955,581.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $2,032,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,420 shares of company stock worth $17,911,886 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HCA traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $248.89. 1,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,447,012. The company has a market cap of $77.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $156.43 and a one year high of $263.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.21.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.78%.

HCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.90.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

