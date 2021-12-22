4Thought Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

4Thought Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 3.5% of 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO opened at $48.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.58. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $47.49 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.