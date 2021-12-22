Waterfront Wealth Inc. Grows Stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 778,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,581 shares during the period. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust accounts for about 2.3% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $4,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BGY. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 211.8% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 10,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 11.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 29.4% during the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 27,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 26.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $198,000.

Shares of NYSE:BGY opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $6.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.33.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

