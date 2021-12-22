New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 68,225 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,564,282 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 68,225 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 0.8% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Visa were worth $793,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 2.7% in the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 72,429 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Visa by 48.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,812 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at about $440,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Visa by 37.6% in the third quarter. Mayar Capital Ltd. now owns 25,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 13.5% in the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $215.93. 45,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,855,873. The business’s 50-day moving average is $212.06 and its 200-day moving average is $226.03. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.10 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 26.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.73.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,510 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

