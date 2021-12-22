Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 9.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,366,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 148,603 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Danaher were worth $415,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHR. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 12,300 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.33, for a total value of $4,001,559.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 5,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.55, for a total value of $1,487,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046 in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $316.97. 21,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,457,827. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.22 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $226.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DHR. Citigroup raised their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.36.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.