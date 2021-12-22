Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 13.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 24.3% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 45.3% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 476,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after buying an additional 7,323 shares during the period.

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust alerts:

Shares of EFL stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.23. 90,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,024. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.37. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a 12-month low of $8.72 and a 12-month high of $10.05.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust Company Profile

The Trust’s investment objectives are high current income and to return $9.851 per share (the original net asset value) to holders of common shares on or about October 31, 20222 (“Termination Date”).

See Also: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.