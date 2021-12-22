New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $368.81 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,539,518 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 103,033 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.16% of NIKE worth $368,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Payden & Rygel boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 16,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in NIKE by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in NIKE by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 105,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,859 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in NIKE by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,744 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its position in NIKE by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 31,302 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,339 shares of company stock worth $41,822,585 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush started coverage on NIKE in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.81.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $166.59. The company had a trading volume of 70,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,424,077. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.44 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company has a market cap of $263.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.94.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.36%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

