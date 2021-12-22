iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $9,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $162.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.32. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $128.45 and a 1-year high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

