International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,508 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up 1.7% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.33.

NYSE IBM opened at $128.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.51. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 124.01%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

