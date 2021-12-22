Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 680,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,717 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $40,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Stephens downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.90.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $55.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.07. The company has a market capitalization of $82.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $42.47 and a 52 week high of $63.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.95%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

