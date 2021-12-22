Zacks: Analysts Expect X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) to Announce -$0.68 EPS

Brokerages expect X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) to report earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.82) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.47). X4 Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.91) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.42) to ($2.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.93) to ($2.34). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover X4 Pharmaceuticals.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.04). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share.

XFOR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XFOR. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $454,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 164.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 125,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 77,987 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,353,000. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.24. The stock had a trading volume of 293 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10. The firm has a market cap of $55.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.37. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

