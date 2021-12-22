Analysts Anticipate NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $146.13 Million

Equities research analysts expect NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) to announce sales of $146.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $144.71 million to $147.70 million. NextGen Healthcare reported sales of $141.75 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full-year sales of $588.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $587.06 million to $590.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $612.21 million, with estimates ranging from $589.93 million to $621.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NextGen Healthcare.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. NextGen Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $149.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $148,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Srinivas S. Velamoor bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.23 per share, for a total transaction of $48,690.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 14,500 shares of company stock worth $227,570. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 0.8% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 2.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 64,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 2.1% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 12.7% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NXGN traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,020. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.88. NextGen Healthcare has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -293.62, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.25.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

