Grin Reaches One Day Volume of $2.09 Million (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 22nd. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000500 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a total market capitalization of $22.50 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Grin has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,748.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,992.90 or 0.08190842 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.61 or 0.00319201 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $441.16 or 0.00904983 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00010636 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.93 or 0.00073704 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007509 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.06 or 0.00396037 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.54 or 0.00255468 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 92,243,820 coins. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

