$476.53 Million in Sales Expected for McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) to post $476.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for McAfee’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $479.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $474.99 million. McAfee posted sales of $777.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that McAfee will report full year sales of $1.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for McAfee.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

MCFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on McAfee in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised McAfee from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho lowered McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on McAfee in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.70.

MCFE traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.68. 18,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,272. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of -0.11. McAfee has a 1-year low of $15.84 and a 1-year high of $32.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.41.

In related news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 545,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $11,840,981.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 814,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $17,679,451.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP increased its stake in McAfee by 19.8% in the second quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 598,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,783,000 after acquiring an additional 99,019 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of McAfee during the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McAfee by 1,727.5% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 374,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,505,000 after buying an additional 354,391 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McAfee by 0.3% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,930,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,124,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of McAfee by 5.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. 30.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

