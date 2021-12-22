Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Sold by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. reduced its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,059,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 504,360 shares during the period. Vale comprises 2.0% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Ninety One North America Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vale worth $42,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VALE. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in Vale by 421.9% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Vale by 112.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Vale during the second quarter worth $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vale by 2,287.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in shares of Vale by 336.8% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. 24.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VALE shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Vale in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vale in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.55.

Shares of Vale stock opened at $14.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $71.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.34. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.17.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 billion. Vale had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 69.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

