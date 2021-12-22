Ironwood Financial llc Has $915,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Ironwood Financial llc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,430.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 10,271 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,554,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

VEU traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.12. The stock had a trading volume of 65,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,597,622. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.79. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $56.85 and a one year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.