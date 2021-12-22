Crestview Partners IV GP L.P. Takes $121,000 Position in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Crestview Partners IV GP L.P. bought a new stake in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. Viad makes up approximately 100.0% of Crestview Partners IV GP L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VVI. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viad in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,469,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Viad by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,756,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,538,000 after buying an additional 231,990 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC acquired a new position in Viad during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,648,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Viad by 660.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 137,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,865,000 after buying an additional 119,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC lifted its position in Viad by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 522,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,056,000 after buying an additional 113,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VVI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viad from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

NYSE:VVI traded up $2.06 on Wednesday, hitting $41.67. 255,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,533. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.49 million, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.91. Viad Corp has a 52 week low of $31.73 and a 52 week high of $52.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.18.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $233.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.27 million. Viad had a negative return on equity of 77.14% and a negative net margin of 34.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Viad Corp will post -4.1 EPS for the current year.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

