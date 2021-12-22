Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Has $10.22 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,205 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for 1.9% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $10,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 63.2% in the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 27,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 10,570 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.5% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 25,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,049,400.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,282 shares of company stock valued at $5,319,662. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,001,238. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $58.92. The company has a market capitalization of $249.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.45.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 82.35%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

