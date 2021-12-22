Cavalier Investments LLC Invests $1.63 Million in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,984,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,395 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,927,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,557,537,000 after buying an additional 421,475 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,739,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,137,184,000 after buying an additional 584,215 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,964,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,763,000 after buying an additional 564,757 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 63.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,910,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,252,000 after buying an additional 3,470,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LLY. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.83.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 421,369 shares of company stock worth $113,551,440 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY opened at $264.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $161.78 and a 12 month high of $283.90. The company has a market cap of $253.38 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.77.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 51.83%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

