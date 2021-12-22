The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) is Ninety One North America Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Ninety One North America Inc. grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,505 shares during the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies makes up 3.3% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $71,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.38.

EL opened at $352.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $231.97 and a one year high of $369.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $340.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $327.77.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

In other news, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.27, for a total transaction of $469,378.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total transaction of $549,282.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock valued at $714,564,572. 12.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

