Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Trading 4.9% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) shares traded up 4.9% on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $16.96 and last traded at $16.84. 70,076 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,404,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.05.

Specifically, CFO Thomas Fennimore purchased 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $240,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Aeg Holdings, Llc purchased 3,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $54,041.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 29,586 shares of company stock worth $455,141. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LAZR. R. F. Lafferty reduced their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luminar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.82.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.17.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $7.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,061.38% and a negative return on equity of 94.03%. As a group, analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAZR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 12.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 18,044 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 45.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 15.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 89,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 12,055 shares during the period. 48.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

