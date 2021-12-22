Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) by 39.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,495 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF accounts for 0.7% of Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA GMF opened at $119.17 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $116.32 and a 12 month high of $146.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.31 and its 200 day moving average is $127.58.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.