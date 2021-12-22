Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Decatur Capital Management Inc.

Decatur Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,175 shares during the quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.6% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.3% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 2.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.1% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.61.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $265.16. 942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,884. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $296.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.43. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $235.74 and a twelve month high of $343.96. The company has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a PE ratio of 98.67, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.78.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total transaction of $527,922.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,627 shares of company stock worth $7,158,200 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

