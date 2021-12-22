Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Allied Esports Entertainment (AESE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ: AESE) recently:

12/21/2021 – Allied Esports Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is a premier esports entertainment company. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Acquisition Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

12/20/2021 – Allied Esports Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is a premier esports entertainment company. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Acquisition Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

12/14/2021 – Allied Esports Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is a premier esports entertainment company. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Acquisition Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

12/10/2021 – Allied Esports Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is a premier esports entertainment company. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Acquisition Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

12/2/2021 – Allied Esports Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is a premier esports entertainment company. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Acquisition Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

11/29/2021 – Allied Esports Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is a premier esports entertainment company. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Acquisition Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

11/25/2021 – Allied Esports Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is a premier esports entertainment company. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Acquisition Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Allied Esports Entertainment stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.91. The stock had a trading volume of 742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,185. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.99. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $4.31.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Allied Esports Entertainment had a net margin of 1,245.52% and a negative return on equity of 63.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Adam J. Pliska sold 106,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total transaction of $204,855.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc purchased 489,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $881,906.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 909,007 shares of company stock worth $1,659,845 in the last three months. Insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Allied Esports Entertainment by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 30,022 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Allied Esports Entertainment by 10.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 571,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 54,091 shares in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, gaming & entertainment and E-sports. The Poker, gaming & entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT).

