WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Stake Lowered by Decatur Capital Management Inc.

Decatur Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 54.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,475 shares during the period. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WRK. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in WestRock by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in WestRock by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in WestRock by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in WestRock by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in WestRock by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

WRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.42.

In other WestRock news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $150,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WestRock stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.92. 1,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,896,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.96. WestRock has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $62.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.19.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that WestRock will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.05%.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

