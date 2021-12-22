Renaissance Investment Group LLC Acquires 1,126 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 159,668 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up about 2.7% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $10,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 711,021 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $47,937,000 after acquiring an additional 11,161 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,027,888 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $69,299,000 after acquiring an additional 235,271 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,972 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 154,976 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scott Investment Partners LLP raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Scott Investment Partners LLP now owns 82,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TJX shares. Barclays upped their price target on TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.45.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.60. The stock had a trading volume of 16,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,563,964. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.85. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.15 and a 52 week high of $76.94.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

